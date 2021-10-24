NewsLocalNo deaths, 89 new covid cases in Cyprus today

No deaths, 89 new covid cases in Cyprus today

 

The number of new covid cases in Cyprus dropped further to 89 today (97 on Saturday) with no deaths recorded, the total number remaining at 568, 361 men and 207 women, with an average age of 76.

The cases were confirmed out of 38,139 antigen rapid and PCR tests, with the positivity rate at 0.23%.

The tally of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic now stands at 123,357.

Sixty three patients are being treated in public hospitals, 21 in serious or intensive care conditions. Eight are intubated. 55% of hospitalised patients are unvaccinated.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
