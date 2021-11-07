No deaths, 133 cases on Sunday, as President sends vaccination message

NewsLocalNo deaths, 133 cases on Sunday, as President sends vaccination message

There were no covid deaths over the past 24 hours, with the number of victims remaining at 576, 368 men and 208 women, with an average age of 76.

The health ministry confirmed 133 new cases out of 39,447 antigen rapid and PCR tests, a positivity rate of 0,34%.

69 patients are being treated in Okypy state hospital, 23 in serious or critical condition. Seven are intubated.

66.18% of the patients are unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, in a Twitter message, President Anastasiades sent a vaccination awareness message, on the occasion of the government reaching the fully vaccinated goal of 80%.

‘In this tough battle, more and more are now protected’.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
