No deaths, 112 new cases in Cyprus

No deaths from covid-19 were announced today, with the number of victims remaining at 574, 366 men and 208 women, with an average age of 76.

The health ministry confirmed 112 new infections out of 38,554 rapid and PCR tests, raising cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 124,444.

The positivity rate is 0,29%.

Sixty one covid patients are being treated in public hospitals, 20 in serious or critical condition. Five are intubated, three in ICUs and 12 in increased care units.

62% of patients have not been vaccinated.