No criminal offence noted in investigators’ report on pregnant Syrian migrant case

Investigators into the shocking case of a pregnant irregular migrant woman from Syria who was separated from her family the moment she touched Cyprus soil have concluded that no one committed a criminal offence.

Even though the woman had received no proper care and gave birth all alone shortly after her arrival in Cyprus on a boat from Lebanon late in August.

The two criminal investigators appointed by the independent Investigating Authority on allegations and complaints against the police concluded no wrongdoing exercised by police officers.

Apart from the failure of police officers to inform the Welfare Department so that they take care of the pregnant woman.

The treatment of refugees sent back to Lebanon came under harsh criticism after the husband and two children of the pregnant Syrian woman were forcibly separated from her and sent back to where they arrived from. This was in blatant violation of international law.

The woman and newborn are currently at the Kofinou reception centre for asylum seekers.