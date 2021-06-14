NewsLocalNo criminal charges against policemen for handling of serial killer’s case

No criminal charges against policemen for handling of serial killer’s case

There will be no criminal charges against the fifteen policemen and police officers regarding the way they handled the cases of missing persons, including the victims of serial killer Nikos Metaxas.

In a relevant announcement, the Legal Service explained that the criminal investigators reached the conclusion that the prosecution could no prove beyond any reasonable doubt that the members of the police “intentionally” neglected their duty. They failed to realize that the cases under investigation had to do with a possible case of murders. This does not mean willful or deliberate neglect of duty.

Moreover, the Legal Service referred to a series of systemic problems to the Police itself that had to do with the organization, training and abilities of its members and an underlying racist view by certain members of the body. It is recommended that measures to fix these problems must be undertaken immediately.

The Legal Service recommends disciplinary procedure against the policemen involved in the case.

By gavriella
