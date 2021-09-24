NewsLocalNo Covid test for fully vaccinated people crossing to breakaway north as...

No Covid test for fully vaccinated people crossing to breakaway north as of Monday

Óå ñõèìïýò ðñïåôïéìáóßáò ôïõ áíïßãìáôïò ôùí ïäïöñáãìÜôùí âñßóêåôáé ç åëëçíïêõðñéáêÞ ðëåõñÜ êáôüðéí óõìöùíßáò ìåôáîý ôïõ ÐñïÝäñïõ ôçò Äçìïêñáôßáò Íßêïõ ÁíáóôáóéÜäç êáé ôïõ çãÝôç ôùí Ôïõñêïêõðñßùí Åñóßí ÔáôÜñ ãéá åê íÝïõ Üíïéãìá üëùí ôùí ïäïöñáãìÜôùí, ïäüöñáãìá ËÞäñáò, Ëåõêùóßá 02 Éïõíßïõ 2021. ÊÕÐÅ/ÊÁÔÉÁ ×ÑÉÓÔÏÄÏÕËÏÕ

The United Nations have announced that no coronavirus test will be required for fully vaccinated persons who wish to visit the breakaway north of Cyprus from Monday.

The announcement late on Thursday came hours only after President Nicos Anastasiades met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with whom he also discussed confidence-building measures in divided Cyprus.

It also said that the Nicosia-based bicommunal technical committee on health during their latest meeting, on Thursday, decided that the test requirement for vaccinated people will no longer be necessary from Monday, September 27.

For the unvaccinated, a 72-hour negative rapid or PCR test will still be required.

The exceptions are high school students crossing over for studies and people residing in isolated Kato Pyrgos who will instead need a 7-day negative rapid or PCR test.

Monday is when a trilateral meeting in New York between the UN chief, Anastasiades And Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar is also scheduled.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTurkish side demands new UN Cyprus envoy not to be committed to organization’s resolutions
Next articleCyprus President to address UN General Assembly on Friday afternoon

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros