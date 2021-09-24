No Covid test for fully vaccinated people crossing to breakaway north as of Monday

The United Nations have announced that no coronavirus test will be required for fully vaccinated persons who wish to visit the breakaway north of Cyprus from Monday.

The announcement late on Thursday came hours only after President Nicos Anastasiades met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with whom he also discussed confidence-building measures in divided Cyprus.

It also said that the Nicosia-based bicommunal technical committee on health during their latest meeting, on Thursday, decided that the test requirement for vaccinated people will no longer be necessary from Monday, September 27.

For the unvaccinated, a 72-hour negative rapid or PCR test will still be required.

The exceptions are high school students crossing over for studies and people residing in isolated Kato Pyrgos who will instead need a 7-day negative rapid or PCR test.

Monday is when a trilateral meeting in New York between the UN chief, Anastasiades And Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar is also scheduled.