No Covid-19 deaths on Monday but new infections peak to 3,782

Health authorities on Monday announced no Covid-19 deaths but new infections peaked to 3,782. The total number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 remains at 902.

At the same time, there are 101 Covid-19 patients in hospital, 14 of whom in serious condition.

Monday’s reported infections were identified following 111.926 tests with the positivity rate being 3.38 per cent.

The total number of identified infections has now risen to 356,784.

The overall figure of those being treated for Covid-19 who are unvaccinated is at 57.43 per cent.

By Annie Charalambous
