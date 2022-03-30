No control over products with cannabinoids substances sold in Cyprus

NewsLocalNo control over products with cannabinoids substances sold in Cyprus

Products with cannabinoids substances are plentiful in Cyprus and even though citizens have complained these are sold without a prescription police can do nothing about it.

Because the regulatory framework around CBD products remains unclear in the EU and subsequently in member-state Cyprus, Philenews reported on Wednesday citing police sources.

The issue is under the radar both at the Ministry of Health and that of Justice as well as at the Law Office and the Anti-drug squad (YKAN) of the Police Force.

YKAN head Michalis Katsounotos told Philenews that it has not been scientifically proven that the CBD substance is harmful.

On the other hand, a recent ruling by the European Court of Justice provides that if this substance is associated with damage to public health then it should be banned.

But until clear regulations are given out by the EU nothing can be done to stop the sale of CBD products, he added.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
