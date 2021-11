Aglandjia Municipality has launched a very nice initiative: During the week 4-7 November a special place has been assigned near Vienna Bakery at Platy area of Aglandjia where parents can place coats that no longer fit their children so that no pupil will be without one this winter.

As Aglandjia Mayor Andreas Konstantinoou said, during recent meetings with parents associations he was informed that children whose families are struggling financially do not have coats for winter.