No checks in the market after Halloumi registered as PDO

No checks are taking place in the market after the registration of Halloumi in the list of products of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) of the European Union last March.

Normally, as of 1 October there should have been checks in the market since the PDO serves as a preventative by restricting the legal use of the Halloumi name, in all of its linguistic variations, to Halloumi produced on Cyprus. Accordingly, the integrity, reputation, and global recognition of Cypriot Halloumi is protected from the taint of inferior products, originating in other parts of the world, masquerading as Halloumi.

However, when consumers visit local supermarkets they will see that there are products named Halloumi, produced after 1 October but without the PDO seal. So, Cypriot consumers do not know what kind of Halloumi they finally eat.