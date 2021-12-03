No changes at crossing points, Technical Committee Head says

There are no changes at the check points concerning crossings for Greek Cypriots and the Turkish Cypriots, said the Head of the bi-communal Technical Committee for Health, Leonidas Phylaktou.

Asked by CNA to comment on reports in the Turkish Cypriot media about changes in the crossings, Phylaktou said that a weekly negative antigen test or PCR for vaccinated people, and a rapid or PCR test every 72-hour for those who are unvaccinated is still required.

The bi-communal Technical Committee is in constant communication and exchanges epidemiological data and vaccination coverage data on a regular basis every two weeks, Phylaktou added.