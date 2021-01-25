No cases of British covid variant detected in Cyprus, strict measures already taken

Cyprus is not among the increasing number of EU countries that have detected cases of the British variant of COVID-19, but health authorities are nonetheless informing that strict measures are already in place.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday adding that based on its categorization of countries in effect as of last August, all passengers from the United Kingdom had to present a negative covid-19 test upon arrival.

At the same time, sampling laboratory tests are being carried out at Larnaca and Paphos airports on passengers from Britain.

In addition, Britain is in Category C as from December 21 which means that only certain categories of citizens (Cypriots, permanent residents, etc) can come to the country. Tests are carried out on all flights from Britain upon arrival.

And passengers are transported to hotels in the Republic for a mandatory 7-day quarantine.

The second test is performed on the sixth day of arrival and then those who have a negative result are taken home for self-isolation until they have completed a total of 10 days.