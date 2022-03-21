No buses running in Nicosia and Larnaca due to strike

NewsLocalNo buses running in Nicosia and Larnaca due to strike

Buses
No buses are running in Nicosia and Larnaca as staff at the Cyprus Public Transport on Monday continued their indefinite strike for the fourth day.

Most students, however, will be able to go to school since their transport is carried out by other bus companies, Philenews reports.

An initial mediation agreement reached on Saturday at the Transport Ministry was voted down shortly afterwards by the staff who had held general assemblies.

Letters of dismissal handed to staff – not drivers – sparked the strike action along with the company’s intention for redundancies.

The labour unrest which has caused the paralysis of public transport in the capital and in the coastal city is mainly affecting  the elderly and foreign workers.

For this group of citizens the bus is the only affordable public transport while due to rising fuel prices this could be an alternative for others these days.

 

By Annie Charalambous
