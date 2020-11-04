No answers about way eight patients with cataract have been infected

No answers emerged regarding the way eight patients who were operated for cataract got infect, Elisavet Konstantinou, head of the public health services, said in her findings since her jurisdictions, according to the legislation, do not provide this kind of investigation. As she said, “my jurisdiction refers to specific issues of private hospitals like manning, equipment and qualifications of the personnel. Beyond that point I do not have the jurisdiction to conduct any other investigations.”

She also referred to the investigation of the Labor Ministry, which is still in progress.

The eight individuals were first operated at a private clinic in Nicosia but were infected with the drug-resistant strain of bacteria and were then transferred to a private hospital in Limassol. Due to the seriousness of their condition, they were then taken to Makarios Hospital.

