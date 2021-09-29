No announcement yet by UN chief on new special envoy on divided Cyprus

In a new twist, the UN Secretary-General has yet to announce the appointment of a special envoy on divided Cyprus even though this was expected to take place on Tuesday.

Sources in New York told Philenews the problem seems to be the Turkish side’s insistence on a personal envoy who will not be committed to UNSC decisions and UN resolutions to be appointed.

And not one to replace Jane Holl Lute who stepped down as UN chief Antonio Guterres’ envoy on Cyprus earlier this month.

On Monday, Guterres hosted a luncheon for President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and was expected to announce within hours the new appointment in a bid to boost efforts aiming towards the start of reunification talks.

Anastasiades had told journalists after the luncheon: “The UN Secretary General seems to be oriented towards appointing a special envoy with a view to look into Confidence Building Measures and to the possibility of finding common ground for a future prospect for the resumption of dialogue”.

He then said that a relevant press release would be issued on Tuesday by the Secretary-General’s office after they communicate with the two sides.

Anastasiades also said that Tatar had elaborated on his unacceptable new position for sovereign equality and for two independent states.

And that he, himself, had elaborated on the position of the Greek Cypriot side that fully abides by the UN resolutions and the Secretary General`s mandate which is based on the UN resolutions.

Cyprus is divided since 1974 after Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.

Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.