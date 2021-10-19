Ninth Greece-Cyprus-Egypt Trilateral Summit in Athens to focus on energy

The 9th Greece-Cyprus-Egypt Trilateral Summit in Athens begins on Tuesday with the participation of the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, and the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The focus of the trilateral meeting is energy cooperation, regional developments and a review of the progress of the Cyprus-Greece-Egypt trilateral cooperation.

The agenda also includes developments on the Cyprus problem, according to an official announcement.

During the meeting, the three leaders will review the course of trilateral cooperation and ways to further enhance it. Issues related to migration, as well as joint actions to tackle the coronavirus and the impact of climate change will also be discussed during the meeting.

Moreover, the trilateral summit will focus on regional issues, including developments in the Cyprus problem, energy issues, such as the electricity interconnection and gas transmission projects, Diaspora cooperation between the three countries, and EU-Egypt relations.

In the framework of the Summit, a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of Electricity Interconnection and a new Memorandum of Cooperation on Diaspora Issues will be signed, at a tripartite level.

Prior to the opening of the Plenary Session of the Trilateral Summit, a bilateral meeting between the President of the Republic of Cyprus and the President of Egypt will take place at the venue of the Summit, as well as a bilateral meeting between the Greek Prime Minister and the President of Egypt at Maximos Mansion.

After the conclusion of the Summit, Mitsotakis will hold a bilateral meeting with Anastasiades.