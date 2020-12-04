Ninety citizens, six premises fined over covid-19 measures breach

Police fined 90 citizens and six establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

They had carried out a total of 3,980 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, 34 citizens and one establishment were booked after 846 inspections.

In Limassol, 20 citizens and one establishment were booked after 1,206 inspections.

In Larnaca, 13 citizens were booked after 749 inspections

In Paphos, eight citizens and four establishments were booked after 619 inspections.

In Famagusta, 10 citizens were booked after 414 inspections.

In Morphou, five citizens were booked after 121 inspections.

At the same time, Port Police carried out 25 inspections without any violation recorded.