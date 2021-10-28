NewsLocalNineteen percent of children in Cyprus were at risk of poverty in...

Nineteen percent of children in Cyprus were at risk of poverty in 2020

Children
Children

An alarming 19.0% of children and teenagers in Cyprus last year were at risk of poverty or social exclusion compared with 22.5% of adults aged over 65.

This is what data released on Thursday by Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU, shows.

As for the EU at large, 24.2% of children and teenagers (less than 18 years old) were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2020.

And this compared with 21.7% of adults (18 to 64 years old) and 20.4% of older people (65 years old or over).

Among the EU countries, Romania recorded the highest rate of children at risk of poverty or social exclusion (41.5%) in 2020, followed by Bulgaria (36.2%), Spain (31.8%) and Greece (31.5%).

The lowest percentages were recorded in Slovenia (12.1%), Czechia (12.9%), Denmark (13.5%) and Finland (14.5%).

In its press release, Eurostat also focuses on the factors that influenced the risk of poverty or social exclusion in the EU in 2020.

The level of education: 50.5% of children whose parents’ level of education was low were at risk of poverty compared with 7.7% of children whose parents’ level of education was high.

The type of household: households composed of a single person with dependent children (42.1%), single-person households (33.2%) and households composed of two adults with three or more dependent children (29.6 %) had the highest risk of poverty or social exclusion.

The migrant background: children with at least one parent with a migrant background were at a greater risk of poverty than children whose parents were both native-born (32.9% compared with 15.3%) and living conditions: 14.1% of households composed of a single person with dependent children were severely materially and socially deprived compared with 7.5% of all households with dependent children.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleThree light quakes shake Gerasa, Limassol, in past 24 hours

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros