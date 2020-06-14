News World Nineteen dead in gas-tanker accident in China's Zhejiang

Nineteen dead in gas-tanker accident in China’s Zhejiang

Ten dead in China as truck loses control and hits crowd

 

A tanker truck explosion in southeast China killed 19 and injured 172, the state-run People’s Daily said.

The tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas exploded at a highway exit in Taizhou in Zhejiang province on Saturday afternoon, an earlier report said. The blast sent flames and a cloud of smoke high into the sky, state-media pictures showed.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The government commission responsible for safety production called for the investigation be completed within a certain time, state media reported, without specifying the period.

The report said the commission called for traffic police to step up law enforcement focusing on vehicles such as those carrying dangerous chemicals.

By Constantinos Tsintas
