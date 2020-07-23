Nine-year-old girl falls from mezzanine floor of store

A nine-year-old girl has sustained a serious head injury after falling from the mezzanine floor of a store in Giolou, Paphos district, on Wednesday afternoon.

She is being treated at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia and is out of danger, Philenews reported on Thursday.

The girl was with her uncles at the time and went to the mezzanine floor to go to the toilet. Under circumstances which are under investigation she lost her balance and fell off to the main floor from a height of three metres as there was no protective railing in place, according to police.