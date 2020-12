On Saturday afternoon a nine-year-old boy was hit by a car in Paphos. He has been seriously injured but fortunately his life is not in danger.

The boy was trying to cross the road at Alexandros Ypsilandis Street when a car driven by a 61-year-old hit him. The boy was transferred to the Paphos General Hospital and even though seriously injured is not in danger.

The police are examining the circumstances of the accident.

(philenews)