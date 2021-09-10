Nine supposedly vaccinated patient of Larnaca doctor have no antibodies

Important developments emerged regarding the 53-year-old doctor from Larnaca who is being accused of issuing forged vaccination certificates.

The Institute of Neurology and Genetics yesterday informed the police that nine out of the 28 citizens who had been declared as having been vaccinated had no antibodies.

This might mean that the said people have not been vaccinated or that they have been vaccinated but have not developed any antibodies.

The Larnaca CID informed the Legal Service of the developments and were instructed to continue the investigations. Specifically, they were instructed to take testimonies from the nine and then inform the Legal Service once again.

It is reminded that the said doctor had been arrested on 6 August and had been released until the conclusion of the investigations.

The day before yesterday, the Supreme Court had rejected his request to annul the arrest warrants against him and the disclosure of his private communication.