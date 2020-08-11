News Local Nine premises, 31 citizens fined for violating covid-19 restrictions

Nine premises, 31 citizens fined for violating covid-19 restrictions

Police in Cyprus reported nine establishments and 31 citizens out of a total of 917 inspections over the past 24 hours for breaching measures to contain the novel Covid-19 pandemic.

This is what a police spokesperson told CNA, adding that 80 checks were carried out in the capital of Nicosia with one establishment and 10 citizens getting fined.

Another 166 checks were carried out in coastal Limassol and three citizens and not even one establishment getting fined.

In Larnaca, out of 212 checks, no establishment was fined but three citizens did.

A total of 118 checks in Paphos saw three premises and seven citizens getting fined, while 161 checks were carried out in Famagusta district with three premises and five citizens getting fined.

In Morphou, police carried out 180 checks and fined three citizens but not even one establishment.

By Annie Charalambous
