During checks this morning, members of the Traffic Police stopped a van on the Larnaca-Nicosia highway.

During the check, the policemen ascertained that the driver, aged 27, did not have a driver’s license, had no insurance, while road tax had not been paid since 31/12/2020.

Following further checks, nine persons were found at the back, sitting on the floor of the vehicle.

They were all taken to the Pera Chorio Nisou police station where investigations will continue.

(philenews)