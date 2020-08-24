Nine new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,176 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 9 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 3,176 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

2,226 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 3 cases detected.

107 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 2 cases detected.

71 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 3 cases detected.

612 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 1 case detected.

Additionally, 160 tests were carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics without the detection of new cases.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,460.

Additionally, two patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital one of which is a new admission.

As well as one patient that remains intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)