Nine European countries turn green on Cyprus covid travel list, Greece in orange

Nine European countries have been added to the covid travel green list which means that passengers will not require to either submit a covid free certification or self-isolated.

Austria, Bulgaria, The Czech Republic. Hungary, Germany, Italy, Finland, Slovakia and Norway have been moved to the Green category.

Greece, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, France, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia and Sweden are upgraded from the Red to the Orange category, which means that passengers need to take a 72 hour PCR before departing and a covid free certificate.