Nine drivers tested positive to narcotest in one week

Nine drivers have been caught driving under the influence of drugs during the period from 10 March until today. The drivers’ ages ranged from 24 to 45.

In one case, a 35-year-old man was reported driving dangerous in the Nicosia-Limassol highway. The Police spotted him driving at 160 kilometers. He was stopped and when given a narcotest it turned out positive.

In another case, a 32-year-old, who also tested positive to a narcotest, was found driving a car with a license and without insurance.

Out of the nine drivers, two refuse to have the narcotest. They have both been informed by the Police that cases will be filed in court against them for refusing to provide sample for a preliminary control of driving under the influence of drugs.

(philenews)