Nine businesses, 14 citizens fined in 24 hours for Covid measures’ breach

Fourteen individuals and nine businesses all across Cyprus were booked over the past 24 hours for violating measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Police force had carried out a total of 1,820 checks island-wide, according to the CNA.

Four individuals and seven businesses were booked in Nicosia district after 385 checks, while 186 checks in Limassol led to four citizens getting a fine.

In Larnaca, one person was fined after 520 checks, and two businesses in Paphos where a total of 147 checks were carried out.

Five more people were fined after 369 checks in the Famagusta district while no fines were issued in the Morphou area after 110 checks.

The Traffic Police carried out 103 checks but no violations were reported.

By Annie Charalambous
