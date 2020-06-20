News Local Nine arrivals, nine departures today as Larnaca Airport begins phase 2

Nine arrivals, nine departures today as Larnaca Airport begins phase 2

 

 

Nine arrivals and nine departures are scheduled at Larnaca Airport today, first day of phase two of the reopening of the airports.

The flights are from Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Greece. All four are included in Group A countries which as from today do not need to have tested negative for Covid-19 up to 72 hours prior to departure.

Random tests will however be carried out on all arrivals as Cyprus continues to monitor the coronavirus outbreak.

Tourist arrivals eased further as airports enter phase 2

Arrivals from the 12 countries in Group B that do have to present such a certificate will also be randomly tested, officials have clarified.

Overall, a total of 300 passengers are expected to be tested every day.

The first passengers to arrive without needing a certificate landed from Athens at noon.

CNA reports that also scheduled today are two repatriation flights — one departure and one arrival, again at Larnaca Airport.

Paphos Airport has also reopened and the first commercial flight there is scheduled for Sunday evening.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Nine arrivals, nine departures today as Larnaca Airport begins phase 2

