NIKOLAOU PRINTING WORKS – The Cyprus pioneer printers

Nicolaou Printing Works have successfully come through over a century of life.

It is the oldest operating printers in Cyprus, owned by Nicosia Printing Works, Chr.Nicolaou & Sons Ltd, with the fourth generation of the Nicolaou family following in the footsteps of the founders.

The printers was established in 1906, when two pioneers of typography in Cyprus, Christoforos Nicolaou, who was just 20 at the time and Ephraim Petrides, founded Nicosia printers.

Petrides was also owner and publisher of the newspaper ‘The Cyprus Keeper’.

(An academic recording that makes history, supported by RCB)