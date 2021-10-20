Golden CompaniesNIKOLAOU PRINTING WORKS - The Cyprus pioneer printers

NIKOLAOU PRINTING WORKS – The Cyprus pioneer printers

Nicolaou Printing
Nicolaou Printing

Nicolaou Printing Works have successfully come through over a century of life.

It is the oldest operating printers in Cyprus, owned by Nicosia Printing Works, Chr.Nicolaou & Sons Ltd, with the fourth generation of the Nicolaou family following in the footsteps of the founders.

The printers was established in 1906, when two pioneers of typography in Cyprus, Christoforos Nicolaou, who was just 20 at the time and Ephraim Petrides, founded Nicosia printers.

Petrides was also owner and publisher of the newspaper ‘The Cyprus Keeper’.

Read full report here: https://xryseseteries.philenews.com/en/nikolaou/

(An academic recording that makes history, supported by RCB)

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTurkish naval base in Karpas part of Erdogan’s “Blue Homeland” vision
Next articleHuman resources shortage still a big problem for tourism industry

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros