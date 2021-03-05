News Local Niki Zarou files lawsuit against Yiolitis, Republic of Cyprus

Niki Zarou files lawsuit against Yiolitis, Republic of Cyprus

24 year old jailed for seven months for drunk driving

Following the cancellation of the search warrant of her house in the case of the parody account on Twitter, under the title “Lady Emily Kardashian, Duchess of Yiolou parody,” Niki Zarou is suing the Attorney General under his capacity as Lawyer of the Republic of Cyprus and Emily Yiolitis under her capacity as a citizen and not as a Justice Minister.

As the lawyer representing Zarou told philenews, the lawsuit was filed on 2 March and requests special indemnities for violation of his client’s constitutional rights.

It is noted that the lawsuit was filed after the illegal entry into the house of Niki Zarou and the illegal access to her personal data and due to misfeasance in public office.

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to get a rapid test on Saturday, 6 March
Next articleVery few COVID-19 confirmed cases found among students

Top Stories

Local

273 new cases of COVID-19 our of 57,926 tests announced on Friday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 273 new Coronavirus cases out of 57,926 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 5 March, taking confirmed infections to...
Read more
Local

Very few COVID-19 confirmed cases found among students

gavriella -
The Health Ministry today carried out antigen rapid tests to the staff and students of private and public schools. In total 10,147 have been tested...
Read more
Local

Niki Zarou files lawsuit against Yiolitis, Republic of Cyprus

gavriella -
Following the cancellation of the search warrant of her house in the case of the parody account on Twitter, under the title “Lady Emily...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Saturday, 6 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

The EU will never accept a two-state solution for Cyprus, Borrell underlines

gavriella -
Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side must stay away from the rhetoric for two states in Cyprus, because such a form of a settlement...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

273 new cases of COVID-19 our of 57,926 tests announced on Friday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 273 new Coronavirus cases out of 57,926 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 5 March, taking confirmed infections to...
Read more
Local

Very few COVID-19 confirmed cases found among students

gavriella -
The Health Ministry today carried out antigen rapid tests to the staff and students of private and public schools. In total 10,147 have been tested...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Saturday, 6 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

The EU will never accept a two-state solution for Cyprus, Borrell underlines

gavriella -
Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side must stay away from the rhetoric for two states in Cyprus, because such a form of a settlement...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros