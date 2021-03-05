Niki Zarou files lawsuit against Yiolitis, Republic of Cyprus

Following the cancellation of the search warrant of her house in the case of the parody account on Twitter, under the title “Lady Emily Kardashian, Duchess of Yiolou parody,” Niki Zarou is suing the Attorney General under his capacity as Lawyer of the Republic of Cyprus and Emily Yiolitis under her capacity as a citizen and not as a Justice Minister.

As the lawyer representing Zarou told philenews, the lawsuit was filed on 2 March and requests special indemnities for violation of his client’s constitutional rights.

It is noted that the lawsuit was filed after the illegal entry into the house of Niki Zarou and the illegal access to her personal data and due to misfeasance in public office.