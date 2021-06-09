NewsLocalNight-time covid curfew to end from Thursday, police to intensify inspections at...

Night-time covid curfew to end from Thursday, police to intensify inspections at concerts

With the night-time coronavirus curfew in Cyprus to be scrapped completely from Thursday, police plan to intensify inspections on whether protective measures are applied on concerts and other crowd-gathering events.

This is what police spokesman Christos Andreou told Philenews, adding that emphasis now will be given where there is an increased epidemiological risk.

“From June 10 when the night-time curfew is scrapped the task of police will become much easier, since it will focus on the observance of measures in various night venues and primarily in crowd-gathering events,” he said.

“Particular emphasis will be given to planned events this month, especially to concerts in Cyprus by Greek artists and on theatre venues,” he added.

Andreou also said that concerts will now be allowed but those attending should wear face masks, keep a safe distance between them and stay seated. Dancing is not allowed, and neither is standing.

Also from Thursday, night clubs will be allowed to resume operations on the basis of a health protocol.

The restriction on the physical presence of employees in their workplaces up to 50 per cent will also be lifted.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleHalf of Britons viewed adult websites last year, regulator says
Next articleOne day before new House Speaker gets elected, behind the scenes party movement reaches peak

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros