Night clubs request that they reopen with no dance floor and no bar services

The Pancyprian Association of Nightclubs (PA.SY.KE.D.) addresses a last appeal to the Minister of Health, the Minister of Finance and the Deputy Minister of Tourism, to immediately reopen night clubs, which have remained closed for seven whole months. The Association guarantees that their reopening will take place under the safest health conditions.

PA.SY.KE.D. has submitted a ten-page protocol to the Ministry of Health, prepared by the International Nightlife Association for the reopening of nightclubs, which provides for all sanitary and other measures applicable to all nightclubs internationally.

Additionally, companies in the sector will adopt Ministry of Health protocols and will operate under the following conditions:

– No dance floor and no bar service will be in operation.

– All guests will have their temperature taken.

– They will operate by reservation only and a file with full details will be kept for tracking purposes.

– The air will be refreshed 8 to 15 times per hour (7-10 l/s per person versus 4.5-5.5 l/s per person, as provided by the relevant legislation)

By Maria Bitar
