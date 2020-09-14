Nicosia’s streets to be affected by EAC repairs

Nicosia’s pedestrian walkway in Athalassa Avenue in Strovolos will be partially closed until September 15th, from its junction in Michalakis Kousoulides Street to its junction with Acropolis Avenue because of works to repair an EAC damage.

This is what an announcement by the Public Works Department said on Monday.

Right-hand traffic from Athalassa Avenue toward Michalakis Kousoulides Street will not be allowed and will be diverted through adjacent streets.

Left-hand traffic from Athalassa Avenue to Michalakis Kousoulides Street will not be affected.

The public is urged to get updated information on the way the scheduled works will be unfolding at www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy.