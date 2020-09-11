Nicosia’s central Themistoklis Dervis street partially closed on Saturday

Nicosia’s central Themistoklis Dervis Street will be partially closed from 6am to 2pm on Saturday because of works for the erection of a tower.

This is what an announcement by the Public Works Department announced on Friday.

It also said that from the Gavrelides traffic lights with direction towards Nicosia the street’s two lanes – between the side roads of Nikokreontos and Tefkrou – will be closed.

And traffic will be channelled through the one lane of the opposite direction.

The public is urged to get updated information on the way the scheduled works will be unfolding through the site: www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy