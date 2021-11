The union of Nicosia Urban Taxis decided to go on an indefinite strike as of 06.30 on Tuesday 16 November.

In an announcement to the media, it is noted that the decision was made due to the threatening and blackmailing stance of a specific body belonging to the Finance Ministry, which had proceeded with improper action toward the professional taxi drivers. The announcement added that the duty of all Ministry is to defend all citizens and not to make distinctions to cover their own mistakes.