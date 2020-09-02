News Local Nicosia transport workers still on strike, Larnaca's back to work

Nicosia transport workers still on strike, Larnaca’s back to work

Nicosia workers at Cyprus Public Transport on Wednesday continued striking for a second day running over a pay dispute with the management. But their Larnaca colleagues have gone back to work.

After a long meeting at the Ministry of Communications with all parties involved, Larnaca workers decided to abstain from striking for three days to give the management a chance.

Union representatives argue the workers have not yet received their correct dues for months and that there were other outstanding serious problems with the company.

In the meantime, the company which is running buses in Nicosia and Larnaca, has said they were not informed about Tuesday’s strike by the employees’ unions.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMacron: I won’t condemn cartoons of Prophet Mohammad

Top Stories

Local

Nicosia transport workers still on strike, Larnaca’s back to work

Annie Charalambous -
Nicosia workers at Cyprus Public Transport on Wednesday continued striking for a second day running over a pay dispute with the management. But their...
Read more
World

Macron: I won’t condemn cartoons of Prophet Mohammad

Annie Charalambous -
French President Emmanuel Macron has said that it was not his place to pass judgement on the decision by satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to...
Read more
World

Rolls-Royce says demand for luxury cars is recovering

Annie Charalambous -
The chief executive of Rolls-Royce said demand for his company's luxury cars is rebounding, helped by sales in Asia, and he is optimistic about...
Read more
Local

Germany donates €100,000 towards Cyprus’ missing persons trace efforts

Annie Charalambous -
Germany has donated the amount of €100,000 to the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus. "This contribution to the CMP Project on the Exhumation, Identification...
Read more
World

Scotland imposes 14-day quarantine on arrivals from Greece

Annie Charalambous -
Scotland said it would impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from Greece starting on Thursday because COVID-19 infection rates there are too high. There has been...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Germany donates €100,000 towards Cyprus’ missing persons trace efforts

Annie Charalambous -
Germany has donated the amount of €100,000 to the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus. "This contribution to the CMP Project on the Exhumation, Identification...
Read more
Local

Pompeo informs Anastasiades US weapons embargo is lifted

Annie Charalambous -
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has informed President Nicos Anastasiades of his country's decision to lift the embargo imposed in 1987 on Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine with early morning local mist and low cloud

Annie Charalambous -
Wednesday will be mainly fine with local mist and low cloud early in the morning. Winds will be light and variable, 3 Beaufort, blowing over...
Read more
Local

Two new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,646 tests

Maria Bitar -
The death of a 77-year-old man with pre-existing health issues that was being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital is announced. The cause of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros