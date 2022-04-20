Nicosia Street Quest 2022 – Event 2 on April 26

Your “Quest” is to navigate to up to 20 location points on the map of Nicosia (within the city walls) and answer a simple, non-cryptic question at each location (eg – what is the colour of the door at number 18? How many mannequins in the shop window?).

Each question is worth either 10, 20 or 30 points. There will also be a BONUS Question at each event worth 50 points. The total time allowed is 60 minutes. There will be 5 penalty point for every minute late back. So please make sure you are back within an hour from your start time.

You will need a pen to mark your answers on the question sheet. You are advised to wear comfortable walking/running shoes and light coloured clothing (ideally reflective) for extra visibility. A small torch may be useful to assist your eyesight when reading the map. Individuals and family teams of up to four people will be permitted. Points will be shared equally among team members. Children under twelve must be accompanied by an adult. All participants take part at their own risk. The organiser’s decisions are final.

For more information, please check out the Facebook page or call 99413479.

PRIZES: The sponsors at ΣΥΝΠΛΗΝΙΣΟΝ (STIN PLIN ISON), which is a contemporary pub & grill in the heart of Nicosia (Old Town), just around the corner of CVAR, are kindly offering the individual winner and members of the winning team (up to four persons) a free drink.

WHERE: Registration, start and finish at Centre of Visual Arts and Research (CVAR), Ermou Street, Old Nicosia.

WHAT TO BRING: A pen to write down your answers and a €2 entry fee. A small torch.

Registration opens at 1830 hrs and closes at 1945 hrs. Start times will be available half an hour earlier at 1830 hrs for people with school children, all others between 1900 hrs and 2000 hrs. Last start time will be 2000 hrs. Entry fees are €2 per person. Maps and question sheets will be provided at the start. Hand sanitizer will be available at registration and social distancing rules must be followed. Electronic timing will not be used for the time being. Face masks should be worn, please.