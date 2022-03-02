Nicosia stands in solidarity with Ukraine, condemns Russian aggression, Cyprus Ambassador to UN says

Cyprus stands in solidarity with Ukraine and reiterates its support to the country’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, the Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the UN, Ambassador Andreas Hadjichrysanthou told a UN meeting on Ukraine.

Speaking at the 11th Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, Hadjichrysanthou said that Cyprus adds its voice to the condemnation of the Russian aggression against Ukraine. “We deplore the human suffering and loss of life, as well as the massive displacement caused by the hostilities, a consequence of war that Cyprus is only too familiar with for nearly 50 years now” the Permanent Representative said.

Cyprus, he went on, condemns any breach of international peace and security effected, through military action, by any state, against the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of another.

“As a small state, which relies for its security on the global rules-based order with the UN at its core – Cyprus is deeply concerned about the effectiveness of our system of collective security,” the Ambassador added.

In his intervention, the Ambassador expressed hope that diplomacy will prevail and lead to the peaceful resolution of this conflict, while stressing the need for full compliance with International Humanitarian Law, for an immediate ceasefire, and for the withdrawal of Russian military forces from Ukrainian territory.

He also reiterated the urgent need to reverse unlawful acts, including the recognition of the self-proclaimed independence of the separatist areas in eastern Ukraine.

Hadjichrysanthou also expressed concern about the current level of nuclear threat.

Cyprus, as a victim itself of foreign invasion and ongoing occupation, stresses in the strongest possible terms that the situation in Ukraine constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and undermines the rules-based international order, the Ambassador said and noted that the only way out is diplomacy, not war.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.

(CNA)