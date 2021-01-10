News Local Nicosia sends deep condolences to Indonesia over Sriwijaya Air plane crash

Nicosia sends deep condolences to Indonesia over Sriwijaya Air plane crash

The Foreign Ministry in Nicosia has expressed deep condolences to Indonesia over Saturday’s crash of a Sriwijaya Air plane which led to 62 passengers and crew losing their lives.

“We continue to follow reports of #SriwijayaAir plane crash near #Jakarta with great sadness,” a post on twitter said.

“We express our sympathy to the government & people of #Indonesia & offer sincere #condolences to all who have lost loved ones in this tragic accident. Thoughts & prayers with all affected,” it added.

The Boeing 737-500 was headed to Pontianak in West Kalimantan before it disappeared from radar screens four minutes after take off.

Indonesian authorities have located the black boxes of the jet as human body parts and suspected pieces of the plane were retrieved.

By Annie Charalambous
