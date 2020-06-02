Nicosia restaurant damaged by fire

A fire which broke out in the exterior of a Nicosia restaurant on Menandrou street in central Nicosia early on Tuesday morning destroyed the outside canopy, tables, chairs, outdoor heaters and lights.

The paintwork of the building was also slightly damaged, the fire service said.

They said they had responded to a fire at 4.20 am with two fire trucks from the Paphos Gate station. The fire was extinguished at 4.36 am.

The cause of the fire is being investigated in cooperation with police.

(File photo)