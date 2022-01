During a Police check, a resident of Nicosia seems to have shown a forged SafePass and has been arrested.

Specifically, during a check at a kiosk, the owner showed to the policemen a SafePass, the date of which had been altered. The man was arrested, was taken to the Police Station, where he was accused in writing and was released.

Furthermore, the kiosk was fined 500 euros due to the fact that the man working there had no SafePass.