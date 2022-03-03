NewsLocalNicosia ready to review decision on Russian aircraft ban

Nicosia ready to review decision on Russian aircraft ban

Nicosia is ready to review its decision to follow the EU’s policy on the ban on Russian aircraft into its airspace now that Turkey refuses to follow suit.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday citing Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos who made clear he is discussing this possibility with both President Nicos Anastasiades and Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides.

“For the moment, our decision to follow sanctions taken by the EU Foreign Affairs Council stands but I stress that we are the only country that had expressed a reservation which was recorded as well. As far as I am informed, our reservation has found a way to be legally secured,” he said.

This statement came hours only before Thursday’s scheduled meeting in Nicosia of the National Council during which the state of play following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be discussed.

And a day and a half before Friday’s scheduled meeting called by the President with the participation of all ministries, departments and services affected by the Ukrainian crisis.

Kasoulides had said that if Turkey did not join the ban and proceeds to send Russians to the breakaway northern part of the divided island then Nicosia could alter course.

Cyprus could go its own way and reopen its airspace to Russian flights should the Republic’s national interests be at stake, he had clarified.

By Annie Charalambous
