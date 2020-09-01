News Local Nicosia Prison warden caught with hard drugs, anabolic tablets

Nicosia Prison warden caught with hard drugs, anabolic tablets

A Nicosia Prison warden has been arrested and remanded in custody after hard drugs and anabolic tablets were found in his possession, an announcement by the prison management said on Tuesday.

The arrest was made on Monday and his suspension is imminent, it added.

The warden was caught with 4.5 grams of cocaine, anabolic tablets, a number of bottles containing liquid that was sent to the laboratory for testing and a substantial  amount of  money.

“Prevention and combating of corruption is top priority for us and our actions over the past recent years have proved this,” the management said.

“A total of five wardens have been arrested, suspended  or/and sentenced by a court or/and fired,” it added.

The arrests were made possible through cooperation with the anti-drug squad of the police force.

 

By Annie Charalambous
