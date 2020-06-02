News Local Nicosia: Post-mortems point to murder-suicide

Nicosia: Post-mortems point to murder-suicide

 

The case of two bodies discovered in an apartment of old Nicosia on Sunday point to  murder-suicide, according to the findings of forensic pathologists.

The bodies of a 46 year old Vietnamese woman and a 64 year old Romanian man were found in separate rooms at an apartment in Pericleous street on Sunday.

Police were notified by neighbours of screams and broke down the door to gain access to the apartment

Autopsies were held on the two bodies late yesterday with police spokesman Christos Andreou telling CyBC that both had multiple knife wounds.

The findings show that the man’s wounds were self-inflicted. Police believe that he first murdered the 46 year old woman and then took his on life.

Investigations are continuing as to the motive and the relationship between the two.

Read more

Police investigating premeditated murder after two bodies found in Nicosia

 

 

 

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articlePaphos: Man arrested for illegal entry, robbery and assault
Next articleBorussia players celebrate in front of cardboards

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus going through loan moratorium on privileged terms

Josephine Koumettou -
Cypriots are among Europe's privileged borrowers, Phileleftheros' Insider reports, as they are entitled to nine months of suspension of loan payments (principal as well...
Read more
Local

Paphos: Police book 44 traffic violations, confiscate 4 vehicles

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police in Paphos confiscated four vehicles and booked 44 traffic violations after carrying out checks in the Geroskipou and Chlorakas area overnight on Sunday...
Read more
Business

CySEC-FCA take action against 4 investment firms

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action again four investment companies which its UK counterpart has barred in the UK CySEC suspended...
Read more
Local

Nicosia restaurant damaged by fire

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A fire which broke out in the exterior of a Nicosia restaurant on Menandrou street in central Nicosia early on Tuesday morning destroyed the...
Read more
World

Sell, stow or dump? Retailers wrestle with mountain of unsold stock

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Forget fast or slow fashion, now it's ground to a halt. A mountain of apparel stock has been piling up in stores, distribution centers, warehouses...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more
Local Food

Spiced lamb with beetroot salad and scented yoghurt

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Lay the lamb on a tray, skin side down. Rub with crushed garlic, sprinkle with spices and ground pistachios, wrap in plastic wrap and...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus going through loan moratorium on privileged terms

Josephine Koumettou -
Cypriots are among Europe's privileged borrowers, Phileleftheros' Insider reports, as they are entitled to nine months of suspension of loan payments (principal as well...
Read more
Local

Paphos: Police book 44 traffic violations, confiscate 4 vehicles

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police in Paphos confiscated four vehicles and booked 44 traffic violations after carrying out checks in the Geroskipou and Chlorakas area overnight on Sunday...
Read more
Local

Nicosia restaurant damaged by fire

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A fire which broke out in the exterior of a Nicosia restaurant on Menandrou street in central Nicosia early on Tuesday morning destroyed the...
Read more
Local

Citizens saved €23.6 million in fuel taxes in a month

Josephine Koumettou -
The government lost a total of €23,607,684 in fuel taxes in April as a result of shutdown measures to stem the spread of Coronavirus according...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros