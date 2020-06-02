Nicosia: Post-mortems point to murder-suicide

The case of two bodies discovered in an apartment of old Nicosia on Sunday point to murder-suicide, according to the findings of forensic pathologists.

The bodies of a 46 year old Vietnamese woman and a 64 year old Romanian man were found in separate rooms at an apartment in Pericleous street on Sunday.

Police were notified by neighbours of screams and broke down the door to gain access to the apartment

Autopsies were held on the two bodies late yesterday with police spokesman Christos Andreou telling CyBC that both had multiple knife wounds.

The findings show that the man’s wounds were self-inflicted. Police believe that he first murdered the 46 year old woman and then took his on life.

Investigations are continuing as to the motive and the relationship between the two.

