Nicosia: Police launch investigation into serious motorcycle accident

Police in Nicosia are investigating a motorcycle accident that took place on Friday evening and resulted in the serious injury of a 20 year old man now being treated at the Nicosia hospital ICU.

According to a police announcement, the accident happened around 6 pm on Friday on Stavrou Avenue in Strovolos when the motorcycle driven by the 20 year old collided with a car driven by a 50 year old woman.

Members of the police sped to the scene while the 20 year old was taken to Nicosia Hospital by ambulance where he is being treated in the ICU in a serious condition.

Investigations into the causes of the accident are in progress.

