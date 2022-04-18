Nicosia plays down Russia’s intention to open up representation office in breakaway north

Nicosia is playing down Russia’s intention to open up a representation office in the breakaway Turkish-held north saying it is not a consulate or any other diplomatic mission.

And certainly it is not related to the EU sanctions which Cyprus has also adopted against Moscow because of the war in Ukraine, Philenews reported on Monday citing Foreign Ministry insiders.

One actually also said that Russia’s request was officially submitted in late 2020 to early 2021 – at a time when there was certainly no issue of either te war in Ukraine or anything else.

And that the Russian side’s request had to do with the number of Russians living in the breakaway territory.

It is estimated that some 10,000 Russians live permanently in the north and the Russian embassy wanted to open an office so that it could facilitate the needs of those nationals.

Up to date, the United States, Britain and Germany are also operating such offices in the north.