NewsLocalNicosia Municipality honors victims of World Wars

Nicosia Municipality honors victims of World Wars

Worldwars
Worldwars

During a ceremony today, the Nicosia Municipality honored the millions of men and woman who died for freedom, human dignity and saved humanity from Nazi tyranny and fascism.

Nicosia Mayor Konstantinos Giorkatzis noted that the ceremony is the minimum honor to those who have fought and were sacrificed for the ideals of freedom, democracy, and human dignity.

In his own speech the chief of staff of the National Guard General Staff, Lieutenant General Apostolos Pervolarakis stressed that it is our obligation to remember and honor he people who sacrificed their lives to the struggle for freedom and democracy.

By gavriella
Previous articleRapid antigen testing units – 12 November 2021

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros