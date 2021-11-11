Nicosia Municipality honors victims of World Wars

During a ceremony today, the Nicosia Municipality honored the millions of men and woman who died for freedom, human dignity and saved humanity from Nazi tyranny and fascism.

Nicosia Mayor Konstantinos Giorkatzis noted that the ceremony is the minimum honor to those who have fought and were sacrificed for the ideals of freedom, democracy, and human dignity.

In his own speech the chief of staff of the National Guard General Staff, Lieutenant General Apostolos Pervolarakis stressed that it is our obligation to remember and honor he people who sacrificed their lives to the struggle for freedom and democracy.