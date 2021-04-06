Nicosia Municipality gives green light for transfer of Faculty of Architecture

The Municipal Council of Nicosia adopted the draft plan of a Memorandum of Understanding among the Municipality, the Ministry of Finance, the University of Cyprus and the Holy Archbishopric aiming to revive the part of Nicosia within the walls.

Among others the draft plan provides for:

Transfer of the Faculty of Architecture to the building of Faneromeni School.

To examine other buildings of the Holy Archbishopric and to find ways of using them as student dormitories, university faculties or for other educational operations.

The connection of the historic center with the areas of the University at Kallipoleos Avenue and of the University Halls in Aglandjia.

A working group will be established for the implementation of the Memorandum.