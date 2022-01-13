Nicosia Municipality exiles buses from Makarios Avenue

Despite the fact that according to the initial planning, according to which funding from the EU was approved, there would have been two lanes for buses on Makarios Avenue, without private vehicles, something that would have reduced the emission of pollutants.

However, as known, despite some disagreements, the Chief of Police approved the use of one of the lanes for all vehicles and as a result, there is chaos.

Christos Andreou, spokesman for the Police, said that the Chief of Police gave a temporary approval until 15 February so that time would be provided to finish some work at the South Section of the Avenue. As he said, the technical committee will convene once again to study the whole issue.